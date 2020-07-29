Police: 5 family members found dead inside Ohio home

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Five family members have been found dead Wednesday inside a home outside Cleveland, authorities said.
Elyria police said officers went to the home around 8 a.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of the family.
Detectives and the Lorain County coroner’s office are investigating. No additional information was immediately available. A message was left Wednesday afternoon with Elyria police.
Elyria is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Cleveland in Lorain County.
Please follow and like us: