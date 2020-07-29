Police: 5 family members found dead inside Ohio home

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Five family members have been found dead Wednesday inside a home outside Cleveland, authorities said.

Elyria police said officers went to the home around 8 a.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of the family.

Elyria police Capt. Bill Pelko told The Lorain Morning Journal that two adults and three children lived in the home.

A neighbor told The Elyria Chronicle Telegram she thought she heard fireworks Tuesday at the family’s home and the sound of children screaming. She said she thought the children were headed to the family’s backyard pool but never saw them get in it.

Detectives and the Lorain County coroner’s office are investigating. No additional information was immediately available. A message was left Wednesday afternoon with Elyria police.

Elyria is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Cleveland in Lorain County.