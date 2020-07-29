Ohio virus hospitalizations hit new high, topping April mark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ohio has a hit a new high, the Ohio Department of Health said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,122 people with COVID-19 being treated in Ohio’s hospitals, the department said.

That includes 348 people in intensive care and 174 who were on a ventilator, according to the data from the Ohio Hospital Association .

The overall total topped the previous high number in late April when the state had just over 1,100 patients with COVID-19.

Lance Himes, director of the state health department, said the people who are testing positive are increasingly younger.

“These numbers are a stark reminder that this virus is very much still with us,” he said in a statement. “We must remain vigilant and take every precaution to protect ourselves including staying home when possible, frequent handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing.”

