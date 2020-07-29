Gray expected to start for the Reds against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (4-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-4, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .33 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.26 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit 256 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.