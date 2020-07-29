Command Center reports 7 more cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday that seven more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.



This brings the total number of newly confirmed cases reported since Monday, July 27, to 21 in Muskingum County.

Six of the most recent cases are recovering at home and not related to previous cases. The other case involves a 78-year-old man who is related to a previous case and is recovering at home.



The Command Center is reporting a total of 169 cases , 142 recovered cases and 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

