Catch basin repairs on Greenwood Avenue

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Beginning Monday, August 3 through Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the City of Zanesville’s Wastewater Division will be repairing catch basins on Greenwood Avenue.

The eastbound lane of Greenwood Avenue will be closed from Mcowens Street to Glessner Avenue.

Traffic lights will be in place to assist with traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

Please use caution in work zones and use an alternate route if possible.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Wastewater Division at 740-455- 0641.