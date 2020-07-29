Carr Center’s cake auction will not be taking place this year

ZANESVILLE – The Carr Center will be using another method to raise funds.

The cake auction was originally postponed in April due to COVID-19. The center wanted to hold the auction in September but has decided 2020 will not be a good year to hold the event because of the pandemic. The Carr Center will conducting a letter campaign in its place.

“What we’re going to be doing is reaching out to those donors with a letter explaining the services that we have here, the success that we’ve seen, and just letting them know how much we depend on their support every year,” Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson said.

Safety comes first to the Carr Center but Clawson express disappointment for not being able to hold the popular auction this year.

“We know that this is something the community looks forward to every year. I mean, when you’re talking 34 years of history there are people who have given to the cake auction; small businesses in the community who have donated to this year after year after year and they look forward to this event. It’s sort of a social event, there’s a lot of buzz around it and so we want to continue to keep that spirit of the cake auction but knowing that spirit of the cake auction but knowing that we need to keep everyone safe,” Clawson said.

Clawson does hope to hold a cake auction in April of 2021.