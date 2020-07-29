Updated on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog possible in the early morning. Otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs near 88°. Calm winds during the morning, becoming southwest at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 67°. Light southwest winds.

THURSDAY: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs near 86°. Calm winds during the morning, becoming southwest at 5 mph during the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows near 65°. Calm winds.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers. Otherwise partly sunny. Highs near 84°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 63°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 83°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 65°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. Highs near 83°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 64°.

MONDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 83°.

MONDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 62°.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers. Highs near 82°.

DISCUSSION:

Wednesday will be a quiet weather day with several high pressures entering the region. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s and mostly sunny skies are in store. Thursday a low pressure and two different fronts will be present in Ohio and this will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will pass through early Friday.

Saturday looks to be mostly dry until the late evening and overnight hours. Another low pressure will bring that chance for rain to end the weekend on Sunday.

