Tsutsugo gets key hit as Rays beat Braves 5-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run single during Tampa Bay’s five-run third inning, and the Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Yonny Chirinos pitched four effective innings for Tampa Bay after missing part of summer camp following a positive coronavirus test. He allowed one run and four hits.

The Rays loaded the bases in the third on three walks, and then chased Kyle Wright (0-1) with three consecutive two-out hits.

After Tsutsugo delivered, Jose Martinez and Joey Wendle added run-scoring singles. Tampa Bay went up 5-1 when Martinez scored on a wild pitch by Josh Tomlin.

Atlanta loaded the bases with no outs in the top of third but scored just one run on Marcell Ozuna’s two-out single.

Ozzie Albies singled in a run in the seventh for the Braves. Wright, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft, allowed five runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fifth career big league start.

Pete Fairbanks (1-0) struck out three during a perfect fifth to get the win. Oliver Drake, the fifth Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth for his second save.

MILESTONE

Atlanta catcher Alex Jackson doubled off Chirinos in the second for his first major league hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said Cs Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers (bad cold symptoms) worked out in Georgia and could return within the next few days. Both have had multiple negative coronavirus tests.

Rays: OF Austin Meadows (positive coronavirus test) got four at-bats in a simulated game at the team’s alternate training site. … OF Randy Arozarena (positive coronavirus test) has been cleared for baseball activities. … 1B Ji-Man Choi left with right shoulder soreness.

UP NEXT

The Rays and Braves shift to Atlanta for a two-game series. Tampa Bay RHP Charlie Morton (0-1) and Atlanta RHP Mike Soroka (0-0) are the scheduled starters for the Braves’ home opener on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports