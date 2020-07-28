Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Juvenile

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating an unruly juvenile.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Rain M. Towning left her home on July 17 with her 21-year-old boyfriend Garrett Fowler to go fishing in Knox County.

Officials said arrangements were made for her to return home on Friday, July 24 but she refused to do so. The sheriff’s office was contacted and spoke to Rain by phone, but she refused to return home or provide her whereabouts.

Towning is described as being 5’5 with brown eyes and brown hair and weighing 110 pounds.

Fowler drives a red 2012 Ford Focus SE with Ohio registration HXM 4374.

Should you know the whereabouts of Rain Manhattan Towning please contact your local Law Enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1. You may provide information anonymously.