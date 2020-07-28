Mills scheduled to start for Cubs at Reds

Chicago Cubs (3-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-3, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Reds went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 227 home runs as a team.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit 256 total home runs with 552 total extra base hits last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.