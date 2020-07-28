Mills scheduled to start for Cubs at Reds

Sports
Associated Press25

Chicago Cubs (3-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-3, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Reds went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 227 home runs as a team.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit 256 total home runs with 552 total extra base hits last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Holland expected to start as Pirates host Brewers

Associated Press

Cease, White Sox to face Plesac, Indians

Associated Press

NASCAR banks on minority drivers to broaden sport’s exposure

Associated Press