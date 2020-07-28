Genesis Healthcare System announces plan to build a new orthopedic center

ZANESVILLE – The new building will include state of the art patient treatment spaces, physical and occupational therapy, and imaging studies. It will be located between Bell Street and Maple Avenue near the Genesis Surgery Center.

“The whole idea is to create a very patient-centered design that’s a specially built orthopedic center for all of our surgeons and our therapists and our staff so it’s very patient-centric,” Genesis CEO Matt Perry said.

The center is designed by APG Architects in Zanesville and local contractors will coordinate as much of the construction as possible. Perry says the building will be a great benefit to the community.

“What it’s going to add to the area is we believe our orthopedic program is growing tremendously and it’s going to enable us to bring all of our different providers under one roof and we have been very successful in developing other centers such as our cancer center and our cardiovascular center and this is going to be cut out of the same basic mold,” Perry said.

Groundbreaking for the new facility will be in the Fall and it is expected to open next year.