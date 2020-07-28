Cease, White Sox to face Plesac, Indians

Chicago White Sox (1-2, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (2-1, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The Indians went 48-28 in division play in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.22 last year while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (light-headedness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

