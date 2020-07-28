Updated on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs near 85°. West winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows near 63°. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs near 88°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-10 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 66°. Southwest winds at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A chance of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs near 83°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers. Lows near 63°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 83°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 61°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 82°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 63°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 82°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 63°.

MONDAY: Chance of showers. Highs near 81°.

DISCUSSION:

The cold front will be passing through early Tuesday morning bringing a slight chance for a stray morning rain shower. High pressure moves in from the west to keep us dry and sunny for the day on Wednesday. Thursday another cold front will move through bringing the potential for rain showers and cooler temperatures in the low 80’s, much closer to average for this time of year.

Friday and Saturday look to be mostly dry and comfortable. A low pressure moves in on Sunday bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

