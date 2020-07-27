Pirates to start Brault in home opener against Milwaukee

Sports
Associated Press31

Milwaukee Brewers (1-2, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last year.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers struck out 9.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.40.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Brock Holt: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

NBC resets focus for Tokyo while looking ahead to Beijing

Associated Press

Qatar interested in bidding for 2032 Olympics, Paralympics

Associated Press

Qatar interested in bidding for 2032 Olympics, Paralympics

Associated Press