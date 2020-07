Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times Eastern

Monday

MLB

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit , 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

NBA

(Exhibition)

Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, 3 p.m.

Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah vs. Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

New Orleans vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

MLS

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.