Man, 2 teen boys wounded when shots fired into their vehicle

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man and two teenage boys were wounded when someone fired several shots into the vehicle they were riding in, authorities said.

The shooting in Cincinnati occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The three victims — an 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys — were in a car traveling near the Great American Ball Park in the city’s downtown area when at least one person in a vehicle traveling behind them opened fire, authorities said. The second car then fled the scene a short time later.

One victim was shot in the arm and the other two were hit in the legs, but authorities said the injuries were not considered life-threatening. The victims names were not released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.