Lester scheduled to start for Chicago against Cincinnati

Chicago Cubs (2-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-2, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Reds: Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.26 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .252 as a team.

INJURIES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

