Civale expected to start as Indians host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (1-2, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (2-1, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 223 home runs as a team.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

INJURIES: Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe).

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: (right shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: (light-headedness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.