Updated on Monday, 27 July 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT:

MONDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Otherwise mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90°. Breezy, with southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers likely after 11 pm. Otherwise mostly cloudy with lows near 70°. Winds west at 5-10 mph during the late evening and overnight.

TUESDAY:A chance of rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise partly sunny skies with highs near 84°. West winds at 5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 63°. Calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of afternoon showers. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 85°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows near 64°.

THURSDAY: A chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 85°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 66°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 83°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 62°.

SATURDAY: A chance of showers. Otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 82°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows near 64°.

SUNDAY: A chance of rain showers. Highs near 84°.

DISCUSSION:

A quiet and sunny start to our work week, however as we head into the afternoon a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We are in the Marginal Risk for Severe Weather today, meaning isolated or scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening. A cold front will be moving through the state early Tuesday. This will bring us that chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening and cooler temperatures for Tuesday. This front will slowly move over the state throughout the day on Tuesday.

A better chance to be dry on Wednesday before we see a chance for rain again on Thursday. Temperatures staying comfortable in the mid to low 80’s for most of the week.

