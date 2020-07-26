Kombucha At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Farmers Market has a vendor selling kombucha drinks every Saturday.

Lapp It Up also has soap and hair care products as well as on tap beverages and bottles. Vendor Melody Rittberger has more.

“Kombucha is a fermented tea. It starts out with a live culture that you add water and tea and sugar to and you let it ferment for a couple weeks and afterwards you can add in flavors. It’s really good for digestion, it’s got probiotics. It’s why some people drink it, other people drink it for the flavor.”

The flavors offered range from blackberry to strawberry to lemon. Rittberger also had a description of the owner of the business Junita Lapp.

“Junita Lapp is the one who actually makes it, hence the name Lapp It Up. She’s been making this stuff for years, probably six or more years. She would be the one of course who would have an exact time. She’s loved making it, and I think she does a pretty good job. Locals have tried it and some people come back they love it so much.”

Lapp It Up can also be ordered online and found at other local farmers markets.