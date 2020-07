CROOKSVILLE, Ohio- With the 2020 football season still up in the air, teams are still training for a season in Ohio.

As of now, the season will officially start on August 1st. Games will start in the final week of August.

Crooksville Head Coach, Casey Vallee, gives his two cents on the last return to play proposal and how he is keeping his team safe and ready for the season.

WHIZ Sports’ Brian Armstrong tells the story.