Red panda missing from Columbus zoo habitat sought

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Columbus zoo officials are looking for a missing red panda, but they say there is no danger to the public.

Officials at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said the small nocturnal animal, which is about the size of a raccoon, was discovered missing from her Asia Quest habitat Wednesday. She was last been seen the previous evening.

Staff members have been searching the dense vegetation in and around the habitat and throughout the zoo and have brought other Asia Quest animals indoors so their habitats can be searched. Given strong storms overnight, they are trying to determine if bent or broken tree branches could have led to public pathways. Review of security cameras has so far turned up no evidence of how the animal went missing.

Red pandas are excellent climbers, live in trees, and use natural shelters like tree hollows during the day. The panda recently gave birth to two cubs still nursing, and officials hope she will return on her own. Anyone who sees a small red mammal about 19 pounds with a long, fluffy striped tail — probably in a tree — should call the zoo immediately.