Officer Involved Traffic Accident

ZANESVILLE, OH – Authorities are investigating a two vehicle accident on Maple Avenue that involved a Zanesville Police Cruiser.
It happened around 2:22 pm this afternoon at the intersection of Maple and Adair Avenues. Authorities say the ZPD officer was responding to an emergency call and was running lights and sirens as they approached the intersection, the officer slowed down to clear the intersection when a car traveling south on Maple Avenue struck the police cruiser. The condition of the driver of the car is unknown at this time. The ZPD officer was not injured in the accident.
Please follow and like us: