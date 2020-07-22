Officer Involved Traffic Accident

Local News
Megan Landis207

ZANESVILLE, OH – Authorities are investigating a two vehicle accident on Maple Avenue that involved a Zanesville Police Cruiser.

It happened around 2:22 pm this afternoon at the intersection of Maple and Adair Avenues. Authorities say the ZPD officer was responding to an emergency call and was running lights and sirens as they approached the intersection, the officer slowed down to clear the intersection when a car traveling south on Maple Avenue struck the police cruiser. The condition of the driver of the car is unknown at this time. The ZPD officer was not injured in the accident.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

Related Posts

New Genesis Walk In Clinic Opens In New Lexington

Logan Slusser

Beekeepers Sets Up At Perry Fair

Logan Slusser

Ohio Faces Increase in Fatal Drug Overdoses

Megan Landis