New Genesis Walk In Clinic Opens In New Lexington

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- Genesis HealthCare System has opened a new clinic in New Lexington.

The clinic is a primary care, walk-in clinic. Medical director John Zimmerman had a rundown of who was manning the clinic and which ailments the clinic was most equipped to handle.

“The staff at the New Lex first care center will consist of one provider, plus a registrar plus a nursing support. We’ll be open Monday through Friday from noon to eight pm and Saturday mornings from eight am to noon… It’s designed to take cases that are minor illness and minor injury things that don’t require a visit to a full scale ED. It’s part of Genesis’s commitment to provide better access to health care.”

Non-contact COVID testing is also available from the clinic. Zimmerman wanted it to be known that the clinic was not meant to be cost prohibitive.

“One of the reasons we’ve opened first care is that it is less expensive than an emergency department. It is more in line with seeing a family practice type of office. We do see all insurance payers, including public benefit plans. So it will be less expensive and more affordable for people, that is one of our goals.”

The clinic is located on Lincoln Drive in New Lexington.