Mountain East Conference delays start of fall sports

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — The Mountain East Conference is delaying the start of fall college sports competitions until at least Oct. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA Division II conference announced Tuesday that the start of football practice has been pushed back to Sept. 7, while other fall sports will begin on Sept. 14.

Contests in team sports that were scheduled for Sept. 4 through 30 will be played in the spring semester, the league said. That includes conference tournaments for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Non-conference competition for fall and winter team sports have been canceled. Conference tournaments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country will be held later this fall.

The Mountain East includes schools from West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

