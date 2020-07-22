Governor DeWine: Statewide Mask Order in Effect Thursday at 6:00 PM

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced effective Thursday at 6;00 pm a statewide mask order will be in effect. This order includes all 88 counties in Ohio. DeWine says wearing a mask will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports – to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.

The Governor said this order only requires those who are 10 years old and older to wear a mask. In addition the following do not need to wear a mask:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

Those who are officiants at religious services.

Those who are actively involved in public safety.

Those who are actively eating or drinking.