Governor DeWine: Statewide Mask Order in Effect Thursday at 6:00 PM

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis583

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced effective Thursday at 6;00 pm a statewide mask order will be in effect. This order includes all 88 counties in Ohio. DeWine says wearing a mask will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports – to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.

The Governor said this order only requires those who are 10 years old and older to wear a mask. In addition the following do not need to wear a mask:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability.

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports.

Those who are officiants at religious services.

Those who are actively involved in public safety.

Those who are actively eating or drinking.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Governor DeWine Says Some Travelers Must Self Quarantine at Home or Hotel

George Hiotis

Congressman Balderson Statement on Ohio Speaker Householder Arrest

George Hiotis

Command Center Reports Three Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Muskingum County

George Hiotis