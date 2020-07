ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting four Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases involve a 29-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man.

These cases are recovering at home and not related to previous cases.

The Command Center reports there are 16 active cases and 116 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County.