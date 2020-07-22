WEDNESDAY 7/22:

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Muggy. High 86°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 70°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Muggy. High 84°

DISCUSSION:

An unsettled mid-week across SE Ohio, with scattered showers and storms across the region. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the primary concerns. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s today.

More scattered showers and storms will be with us during the overnight, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. It will remain warm and muggy, with lows only around 70.

The threat for more scattered showers and storms will continue into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs will only top off in the low to mid 80s.

We will see drier conditions returning as we round out the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s this weekend.

Rain chances will return as we begin the new work week, along with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com