Video from Maradona helps Lugo stay in Spain’s 2nd division

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Lugo avoided relegation from the second division thanks to some motivational help from Diego Maradona.

Coach Juanfran García said the Argentina great sent players a video before the team’s final-round match against Mirandés on Monday. A 2-1 win sealed Lugo’s survival.

“We always use a motivational video, and we had been increasing the level of motivation until now,” García said. “We prepared a gift for the players and got them a video from Diego Armando Maradona. And I told them that sometimes the impossible can become reality, and that if they got Diego Armando Maradona to send them some encouragement, they were capable of achieving anything they wanted.”

Lugo, based in northwestern Spain, will be playing in the second division for a ninth straight season. It has never reached the top flight.

