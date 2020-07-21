Stone Academy Receives Federal Grant

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Putnam Stone Academy has recently received a federal grant for restorations.

The grant was awarded this month and has already been put into use. Director of Muskingum County History April Lovejoy explained the grant and where it comes from.

“Exciting news this week that we received a grant from the Network to Freedom in conjunction with the Association for the study of African American Life and History. What that is is a grant that we applied for in May. Jim Guyer, our last executive director, wrote this grant in and it was very well done and we got word that we’d received the maximum amount of ten thousand dollars.”

The Stone Academy has a long list of repairs and renovations it needs and is putting the money towards a larger fund for all the building needs.

“We are currently in the midst of a huge capital improvement project that is gonna cost upwards of a hundred and sixty thosudnad dollars. The ten thousand dollar grant helps, and we are excited that we got such wonderful feedback from the Network to Freedom and the National Park service but we are still trying to raise funds. While we got the money it still doesn’t necessarily cover everything.”

The renovations are starting with a chimney restoration and the Stone Academy is accepting donations.