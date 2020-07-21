Highway Patrol Enforcing Move Over Law

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A coalition of patrol officers from six different states are enforcing and educating drivers on the Move Over Law.

The enforcement period will go from July 19th to July 25th and spans the entire state. Trooper Brice Nihiser has more information on the law.

“So the Move Over law, basically the initiative of this week is we’re looking for drivers to move over and slow down. It’s part of a larger effort by the Six State Trooper project which comprises of us, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. All looking for that same goal: getting people to move and slow down when they see emergency vehicles with their lights activated.”

Infraction of the law leads to steep punishments on the violating drivers.

“Since 2015 we have issued over 23,000 citations related to the Move Over, Slow Down law. It’s something that keeps us safe out on the road and it’s something that we take very seriously… If drivers can’t move over, just slow down and make sure that you always have your seat belt on, and drive sober.”

Distracted driving is also a leading cause of auto accidents.