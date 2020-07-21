FBI agents raid House Speaker Householder’s farm in Perry County

(AP)The Associated Press reports that FBI agents are at the Perry County farm of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

This comes just hours ahead of federal prosecutors’ planned announcement of charges related to a $60 million bribe to a state official and associates.

David Devillers is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. His office said in a news release that he and the FBI will discuss the charges Tuesday afternoon at 2:30.

Devillers is describing the allegations as a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million.”