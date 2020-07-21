Eastside Community Extends Laces Deadline

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Eastside Community Ministries has extended its Lace Up For Kids initiative deadline to July 22nd.

The initiative provides shoes to children in need before the start of the school year. Executive Director Jamie Trout says the initiative is very important to the ministry.

“Lace Up for Kids is so important for our community because each child should be able to get that feeling of being able to go back to school, on the first day of school, with a brand new pair of shoes. Not only that, but this year we decided as a committee that even if kids don’t physically go back to school this year they still need shoes so the main goal here is making sure every child has a brand new pair of shoes.”

The application process is an easy to follow process that any child in Muskingum is eligible for.

“We are extending the deadline to apply until tomorrow, Wednesday July 22nd at four pm. People can apply by visiting our website and applying online, or if they do not have access to the internet they can give us a call here at Eastside, 740-452-7510, again the deadline will be Wednesday, July 22nd at four o’clock.”

The initiative hopes to provide shoes to over a thousand children in Muskingum County.