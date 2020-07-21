Congressman Balderson Statement on Ohio Speaker Householder Arrest

Congressman Troy Balderson (R-OH) of Zanesville issued the following statement regarding allegations against Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder:



“Today is a sad day in Ohio. I have always believed that holding public office is a high honor and should be treated as such. The allegations against Speaker Larry Householder appear to be significant. If true, they are shocking and serve as evidence that he violated the public’s trust and federal law. He should resign immediately.”