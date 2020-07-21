Congressman Balderson Statement on Ohio Speaker Householder Arrest

Local News Stories
George Hiotis259
Congressman Troy Balderson (R-OH) of Zanesville issued the following statement regarding allegations against Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder:

“Today is a sad day in Ohio. I have always believed that holding public office is a high honor and should be treated as such. The allegations against Speaker Larry Householder appear to be significant. If true, they are shocking and serve as evidence that he violated the public’s trust and federal law. He should resign immediately.”
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Command Center Reports Three Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Muskingum County

George Hiotis

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder Arrested on Racketeering Charges

George Hiotis

Governor DeWine: Criminal Complaint Against Speaker Householder is A Sad Day for Ohio

George Hiotis