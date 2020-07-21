Chamber of Commerce Unveils Tourist Attraction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The trail made famous by the Lewis and Clark expedition in the early nineteenth century has become a tourist destination for history aficionados.

The trail makes a stop in Muskingum County and features many local businesses. Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kelly Ashby has more details pertaining to the trail.

“We are thrilled to be a part of a new adventure and a new marketing plan that is out there with the Lewis and Clark trail. Of course the Lewis and Clark trail goes through Pennsylvania and Missouri and follows along the Ohio River. So this is a great way to get out and explore.”

Ashby says that the trail should bring a bevy of tourists to town to purvey local highlights.

“We’ve highlighted, once you’re on that trail and you’re in our area, there’s John and Annie Glenn museum, the National Roads Museum, Alan Cottrill’s sculpture studio. Just some great things to do as a side trip that also go along with exploring nature and exploring history and exploring trails.”

Maps of the tour can be picked up from the chamber at the welcome center in downtown Zanesville.