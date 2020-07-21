TUESDAY 7/21:

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Muggy. High 88°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 70°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Muggy. High 88°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will be with us across SE Ohio today. A few showers and storms will be possible this morning, and then scattered showers and storms return during the afternoon. A couple of strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary concern, along with heavy rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will once again be with us tonight, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. It will be a very warm and muggy overnight, with lows around 70.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, along with the threat for a few strong to severe storms. Temperatures will once again top off in the upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower as we end the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We look to be drier this weekend, but still an isolated shower/storm chance will be with us. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to around 90.

Have a Great Tuesday!

