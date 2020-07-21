2 sheriff’s deputies shot, wounded at home; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies who were helping to serve a warrant at a Columbus home were shot and wounded early Tuesday, sparking a seven-hour standoff that ended with the arrest of a suspect on a rooftop.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the two deputies were shot around 8 a.m., not long after officers had arrived at the home. The warrant was for a woman who lives in the home and mandated that she be taken to a facility for a mental health evaluation, authorities said.

Both deputies were shot in the back of the legs and were taken to a hospital. One deputy underwent surgery while the other was treated for his wounds, and both were expected to recover, authorities said. Deputies returned fire but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was wounded

Columbus police said one of two women who were in the home left voluntarily Tuesday afternoon and was to be interviewed by investigators. Police later said the other woman was taken into custody on the rooftop of the home.