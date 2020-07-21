2 sheriff’s deputies shot, wounded at home; standoff ensues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies who were helping to serve a warrant at a Columbus home were shot and wounded early Tuesday, sparking a lengthy standoff at the residence.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the two deputies were shot around 8 a.m., not long after officers had arrived at the home. The warrant was for a woman who lives in the home and mandated that she be taken to a facility for a mental health evaluation, authorities said.

Both deputies were shot in the back of the legs and were taken to a hospital. One deputy underwent surgery while the other was treated for his wounds, and both were expected to recover, authorities said.

The shooter was believed to be the woman the warrant was issued for, authorities said, and deputies returned fire after their colleagues were hit. The woman then barricaded herself inside the home, and it wasn’t known if she was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

The standoff was still ongoing late Tuesday afternoon, and the woman was livestreaming at times from what appeared to be the home’s basement. There appeared to be another person in the house with her, authorities said, but further details were not disclosed.