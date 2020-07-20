Officer shot, wounded during standoff at Cleveland home

State
Associated Press14

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer was shot and wounded early Monday during a standoff at a city home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 a.m.

The officer was hit at least once in the arm and was in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The wounded officer’s name was not released and further details on their condition was not immediately available.

The suspected shooter was inside the residence and was taken in to custody, authorities said, along with two other people.

It wasn’t immediately known what sparked the standoff.

