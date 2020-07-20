Officer shot, wounded during confrontation at Cleveland home

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer was shot and wounded early Monday when officers exchanged gunfire with an armed man inside a city home, but authorities said the officer is expected to recover.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m., when officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said the man had threatened her and fired a shot through the floor, city Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

The officers entered the home and found the man in a second-floor bathroom. When the officers opened the bathroom door, the man fired shots at them and they returned fire, Williams said.

As the officers ran out of the home, one officer realized she had been shot in the arm, Williams said. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

“She is doing better, but has a long way to go,” Williams said later Monday.

The suspected shooter was arrested after a brief standoff at the home, and two other men there were also taken into custody, authorities said. Their names have not been released, and it wasn’t clear what charges they may be facing.

The woman who made the 911 call was not injured, and no other officers were hurt. The wounded officer’s name was not released