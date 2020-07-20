Governor DeWine: I’m Considering a Statewide Mask Mandate This Week

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis209

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says an order requiring masks to be worn in public may include “a lot more counties” this week as COVID-19 continues to spread in the state. DeWine said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he is still considering a statewide mask mandate on Thursday. DeWine ordered Ohio residents in 19 counties including almost 60 percent of the population to wear a mask in public. DeWine said the increase is occurring in bars, churches and out-of-state travel “but he says a lot of if, frankly, is just people in casual settings, 20,30,40,50 people gathering together.”

