Fire crews called for man drowning in Muskingum River

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WHIZ) – The Zanesville fire and police departments were called to the Muskingum River near Terry’s Tavern around for a 25-year-old man drowning.

Officer Derek Schilling from the police department says a man and a woman were swimming in the river near a bridge when the man began to struggle. The woman tried to save the man but was not successful.

“The male started to thrash in the water, he went under. The female tried to get him out of the water but was unsuccessful. He then went under and the fire department was able to get him out about 45 minutes later. He was about 20 feet south of the pier. Only 20 or 30 feet from where he went under at is where they were able to find him.”

According to the Zanesville Fire Department, the man was taken by ambulance to the Genesis Hospital emergency department. His condition is unknown at this time.

The women was not injuried.

The fire department was assisted by Falls Township Fire Department Divers, Newton Township Fire Department Divers, Value Care Ambulance, Zanesville Police Department, and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.