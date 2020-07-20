2nd division game in Spain suspended after positive tests

A decisive match between Deportivo La Coruña and Fuenlabrada in the second division of the Spanish league on Monday was postponed after some Fuenlabrada players tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said all other matches were to go on as scheduled.

Fuenlabrada is trying to reach the promotion playoffs, while Deportivo — the 2000 Spanish league champion — is in danger of being relegated to the third division.

The Spanish league did not say how many Fuenlabrada players tested positive.

Fuenlabrada is a city south of Madrid.

Cádiz and Huesca already secured promotion to the top flight.

