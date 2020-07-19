Perry County Sheriff Holds Kids Fishing Event

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- The Perry County Sheriff’s Office held its second annual Hooked on Fishing event yesterday morning.

The event was held at the Perry County gun club and was attended by over two hundred children and parents. Sheriff William Barker says that this year’s event was even more successful than last years.

“I’d say it went very successful. We had more people here this year than we did our first year. Last year we figured we had around one hundred and seventy to one hundred and eighty youth fishermen here and this year we went above that, 229. Probably a hundred and sixty some adults that were here. I know i cooked four hundred hot dogs and they’re almost all gone.”

The largest fish caught during the event was an almost five pound bass. Barker wanted to stress the importance of the donors to the event.

“The successes we had here were of course the donors that we had throughout Perry County that donated different items to us. There’s quite a lengthy list and I’m not gonna start naming them or I’ll miss somebody I’m sure. There are several business people who helped out, we even had one local business, Newland Tire, who actually shut down his business today and had all his employees come out and help baiting hooks and taking fish off.”

Sheriff Barker looks forward to even more growth for next year’s event.