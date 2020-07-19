Perry County Fair Finishes Setup

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- The Perry County Fair Board held its pre-fair today at the fairgrounds.Food vendors spent the day testing their equipment, rides were given test runs and farm animals were moved into their pins. There were roughly one hundred people at the fairgrounds getting ready for tomorrow’s commencement of the festivities. Fair Board members were unavailable for comment on the plan for public safety for the week. Many county fairs have been cancelled for the season due to the Health Department’s guidelines. Those guidelines include one way traffic, limited physical contact and constant sanitation. The Perry County Fair opens tomorrow at eight am to the public.

