Man, 19, disappears after swimming in retention pond

BLACKLICK, Ohio (AP) — Emergency crews are searching for a man who disappeared while swimming in a retention pond in Ohio over the weekend.

The Franklin County sheriff’s office reports that rescue crews were called to the pond near Blacklick in Jefferson County shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the 19-year-old man was reported missing.

Officials say the rescue mission turned into a recovery mission Saturday night after multiple attempts to find the swimmer.

The county sheriff’s office dive team resumed recovery efforts at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said there were about 15 to 20 people present at the time.

