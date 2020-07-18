New Lex staying ready for the season with its first 7-on-7 scrimmage

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- On Saturday, the New Lexington football team was out at Jim Rockwell stadium for its first 7-on-7 scrimmage of the off-season.

Originally, Panther Head Coach, Kevin Board set up this scrimmage in the winter with other schools from across the area.

With COVID-19 not allowing that right now, the Panthers still wanted to experience the feel of a live football game.

Another cool thing about the scrimmage was that the Panthers weren’t alone. Parents and fans lined up along the fence out of the stadium to watch some football.