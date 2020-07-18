Humane Society Holds Annual Golf Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The animal Shelter Society held its second annual Putt 4 Paws golf event this morning at Green Valley Golf Course.

The event drew in eighty-four golfers from around the Zanesville area to raise money for the society. Board member Josh Agin talked about the success of the event.

“Very good day. We’re really happy and fortunate to have our second annual Putt 4 Paws golf outing here at Green Valley to support the Shelter Society. With everything going on today and a lot of the events having to be cancelled or postponed we’re very fortunate to have this event today.”

The Shelter Society relies on fundraisers for most of their revenue and are hopeful for having more in the coming months.

“Unfortunately we have had to have many fundraisers cancelled. We do have some planned but at this time we are unsure if they will be able to continue but we are hopeful so that’s to be determined.”

Agin also wants to thank the long list of sponsors for the event.