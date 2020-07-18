England cricketer Archer fined and handed written warning

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and given an official written warning for breaching strict isolation protocols put in place to enable the return of international cricket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday that the punishment was handed out following a disciplinary hearing on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, the Barbados-born Archer said he was “extremely sorry” for going to his south-coast home in Hove on Monday as the squad transferred from nearby Southampton, the location of the first test against West Indies, to Manchester.

Archer was withdrawn from the squad before the start of the second test against West Indies in the northern city of Manchester on Thursday, and is in the middle of five days of isolation at the venue.

The player will undergo two COVID-19 checks, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted. He is due to rejoin the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

